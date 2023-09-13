El Chapo’s Wife Is Released From Prison In CA

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is surrounded by security as she arrives at federal court in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:05 PM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Following her 2021 sentence on drug trafficking charges, the wife of jailed former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is reportedly scheduled to be freed in California on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 34, will exit a low-security prison in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, although she will stay under 48 months of supervised release, Reuters reported.

On February 12th, 2019, Guzman was found guilty in New York of orchestrating a large-scale smuggling enterprise.

In July of that year, Guzman received a life sentence and is still being detained at ADX Florence in Colorado, also known as the Rockies’ Alcatraz.

Coronel, the 34-year-old former beauty queen, entered a guilty plea to three charges of conspiring to distribute unlawfully imported cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana, to launder narcotics money from the cartel, and for her role in working with the cartel years ago.

Court papers stated that the infamous wife was helping her husband’s drug trafficking efforts while he was being imprisoned.

“The defendant’s actual role was a minimal one,” prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi said in 2021. “The defendant acted primarily in support of her husband. The defendant acted upon his orders, which, in turn, furthered the interests of the criminal cartel. The defendant was not an organizer, leader, boss, or other type of manager. Rather, she was a cog in a very large wheel of a criminal organization.”

However, since she had no previous charges on her record, she was able to avoid the minimum 10-year prison sentence for the crimes.

Coronel holds dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States.

She got married to the cartel boss in 2017 when she was just 18 years old and the couple also shares two identical twin girls.

Under Guzman’s leadership, the Sinaloa cartel, one of the biggest drug-trafficking groups in the world, committed a plethora of murders while smuggling mountains of cocaine and other narcotics into the United States over a 25-year period, according to prior court documents from the prosecution.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts