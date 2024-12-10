Earliest Ten Commandments Tablet Up For Auction

The oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments, dating from 300 to 800 A.D., is displayed at Sotheby’s auction house on December 09, 2024 in New York City. The tablet will be sold in New York later this this month and is expected to be auctioned for $1 million to $2 million. Inscribed with the commandments in Paleo-Hebrew script, the tablet was discovered during railroad excavations along the southern coast of Israel in 1913. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Nathaniel Mannor

1:30 PM – Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The earliest known complete tablet of the Ten Commandments is up for auction.

Advertisement

Sotheby’s International senior specialist Sharon Liberman Mintz made that announcement on Monday, saying that the 155-pound stone slab is one of the most important treasures she’s ever seen.

The stone tablet is more than 1,500 years old. It dates back to when the Roman and Byzantine empires controlled much of Europe.

It was discovered along Israel’s coast in 1913. However, it did not garner immediate attention as an important piece of history.

However, Mintz said this is no ordinary copy of the Ten Commandments, as this version only contains nine of the original commandments from the book of Exodus.

“The third commandment, ‘Thou shall not take the Lord’s name in vain,’ is not there because this commandment was written by a Samaritan for use in a Samaritan synagogue, place of warship,” Mintz stated. “And instead, the tenth Commandments here is the admonition that one should worship on Mount Gerizim. Mount Gerizim is a holy site near Nablus, where the Samaritans still worship.”

The auction is set for next week and the tablet could fetch between $1 million to $2 million.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!