Dylan Mulvaney References Bud Light Disaster In Award Acceptance Speech

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:09 PM – Monday, August 28, 2023

Transgender content creator Dylan Mulvaney mocked the prior Bud Light marketing controversy this past weekend during an acceptance speech at an award show.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old LGBTQ+ TikTok personality won a Streamy Award on Sunday for the “Breakout Creator” category. During the acceptance speech, Mulvaney ended with “I’m gonna go have a beer and I love ya.”

“532 days ago, I made a coming-out video that turned into my ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, and my life has been changed for the better,” Mulvaney added. “But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it.”

Mulvaney continued by urging everyone to “publicly and proudly support trans people.”

Earlier this year, the influencer was invited to be a brand ambassador for Bud Light in a deal that provoked frustration and confusion among popular conservative commentators, legislators, and others who opposed what they referred to as “woke” advertising.

Mulvaney responded to the backlash in a video captioned, “Trans people like beer too.”

“One thing I will not tolerate people saying about me is that I don’t like beer, and I always have,” the TikTok creator said.“I’m going to celebrate the fact that no matter how many thousands of horrible messages or news anchors misgendering me or companies going silent that I can look in the mirror and see the woman that I am and that I love being.”

Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch had mentioned that his ancestors would have “rolled over in their graves” over the deal with the transgender influencer, and that Bud Light must do something to turn its reputation around.

Busch also stated that he would be “first in line” to acquire the company back and “make that brand great again.”

However, the TikToker called the response to the brand deal “more bullying and transphobia than [Mulvaney] could have ever imagined.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts