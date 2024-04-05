Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He Won’t Be Endorsing Joe Biden In 2024 Election

Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:36 PM -Friday, April 5, 2024

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently expressed that he will not be endorsing President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, even though he endorsed him previously in the 2020 election.

Advertisement

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Johnson said in an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain released Friday.

“I thought back then … I’m in this position where I have some influence,” the 51-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor said.

“I felt like that then, it’s my job now to exercise my influence and share this is who I’m going to endorse,” he said.

During the interview, The Rock admitted that publicly supporting Biden over Trump in the last election caused “division,” something he said “tears me up.”

“Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no,” the pro wrestler-turned-actor said in his Fox News interview.

“I also realized that what that caused back then, was something that tears me up in my gut back then and now, which is division,” he said.

“The takeaway after that—months, and months and months [later]—I started to realize like, ‘oh man, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country,’” Johnson continued, adding that history wouldn’t repeat itself.

Johnson endorsed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in the 2020 race, calling the duo at the time the “best choice to lead our country.”

It was also the first time that the former WWE wrestler has ever made a political endorsement.

“So I realized now going into this election, I’m not going to do that. I wouldn’t do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that in my DNA.”

Johnson concluded the interview by saying, “But I will tell you this: While like a lot of us out there are not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people. And I trust that whoever they vote for, that’s going to be my president. And that’s who I’m going to support 100 percent.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!