Driver In Custody After Crashing Into White House Exterior Gate

1:39 PM – Tuesday, January 9, 2024

A driver has been taken into custody after crashing a vehicle into an exterior gate of the White House.

The driver’s name and identity has not yet been reported.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliermi stated that the driver was detained on Monday after their car collided with the gate shortly before 6 p.m. local time.

“Shortly before 6 p.m., a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex,” Guglielmi wrote. “The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision.”

Guglielmi issued a warning regarding potential traffic implications on the eastern side of the White House complex, close to the Treasury Building, at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

In an updated post, the spokesman announced that the vehicle had been cleared from the scene and that traffic closures had been lifted.

Images taken of the incident appear to show a silver Cadillac Escalade with Virginia license plates.

It was not immediately made clear if charges would be brought against the driver, and authorities have not yet disclosed any identifying information about them.

