Driver Charged With DUI In Nail Salon Crash That Left 4 Dead, 9 Injured

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:59 AM – Saturday, June 29, 2024

A 64-year-old man has been charged after he ran into a nail salon, killing four people and injuring nine others.

According to authorities, the man who crashed his minivan into the Long Island nail salon was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Steven Schwally was taken into custody and accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following the fatal collision at the Deer Park Strip Mall.

Suffolk County Police stated that around 4:30 p.m., he was speeding through the parking lot when he crashed his 2020 Chevy Traverse through Hawaii Nail & Spa’s front window.

They also said that Schwally was semiconscious when his vehicle finally came to a stop at the back of the store.

Emilia Rennhack, 30, was among the three women and one man who were declared deceased at the scene. She was assigned to the 102nd precinct, where her husband also serves as a detective.

“Our hearts are breaking following the tragic loss of our 102 Pct. sister, P.O. Emilia Rennhack, in an off-duty incident yesterday,” the NYC Police Benevolent Association wrote in a post on social media. “Please join us in praying for her family, friends, and coworkers.”

The salon was open for business at the time of the crash, according to the police, and all of the fatalities occurred inside.

Eight more women and one man were injured, and they were taken to nearby hospitals to receive medical attention. One who was a 12-year-old girl.

After the crash, some of them became trapped inside the establishment and needed to be freed before being taken away from the scene.

Although the police stated that two people were in critical condition, they did not give any other information about the victims. No additional names have been disclosed.

In addition to being injured in the collision, Schwally was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening wounds.

According to the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, he was still in the hospital as of Saturday morning.

Further charges against Schwally are still pending, and he will be arraigned at a later date.

