DoorDash, Lyft, Uber Drivers Will Strike On Valentine’s Day

OAN’s James Meyers

9:25 AM – Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers are all planning to strike across the United States on Valentine’s Day.

Rideshare Drivers United, which is an independent union, claimed that Lyft and Uber drivers would turn off their apps on Wednesday to protest “the significant decrease in pay we’ve all felt this winter.”

The Justice for App Workers, which is a national coalition of ride-sharing and delivery drivers, also announced last week that they will be striking on the love day, calling for higher wages and safety measures.

The coalition said in a statement that drivers shouldn’t have to worry about barely getting by or being deactivated from the app. The group also pleaded to other drivers at the rallies to “demand changes from Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and all the app companies profiting off of our hard work.”

“We’re sick of working 80 hours a week just to make ends meet, being constantly scared for our safety and worrying about being deactivated with the click of a button,” stated the Justice For App Workers coalition.

The coalition said that they will not be taking rides to and from airports all day in Rhode Island and the cities of Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Tampa.

Meanwhile, Uber updated their policies last year for deactivating a drivers account, which includes protecting drivers from false allegations and those who were falsely accused under the influence of drugs or alcohol by submitting a drug test to get back to driving.

Additionally, Lyft made changes to its drivers program as well, including guaranteeing at least 70 percent of riders’ fares to the driver after external fees. Drivers can also appeal if their account is deactivated by the ride sharing service company.

“We are constantly working to improve the driver experience, which is why just this month we released a series of new offers and commitments aimed at increasing driver pay and transparency,” Lyft’s statement said.

“This includes a new minimum earnings guarantee and an improved deactivation appeals process. Now, drivers will always make at least 70 percent of the weekly rider fares after external fees. It’s all part of our new customer-obsessed focus on drivers,” the statement continued.

