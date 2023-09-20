Donald Trump Jr.’s Account Hacked On X, Hackers Falsely Announce His Dad’s ‘Death’

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:55 PM – Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Donald Trump Jr.’s account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, was hacked. Hackers falsely declared that former President Donald Trump had died.

Early on Wednesday, a post was shared from Trump Jr.’s account that stated that he will be running for president in 2024 and that his father had passed away.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the tweet said.

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. confirmed that the account had been hacked and that the recent post was “false and inflammatory.”

The 45th president also posted on Truth Social confirming that he was still alive.

On the hacked account, other posts were also made before it was finally recovered. One of the additional posts read, “This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked.”

Another post was addressed to President Joe Biden and said: “f— @joebiden.”

All of hacked posts have since been deleted, and the son of the former president appears to have regained full control of his social media account.

After the incident was resolved, Eric Trump, one of his brothers, jokingly said: “What was @donaldtrumpjr’s password? Don2024?”

