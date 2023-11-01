Don Jr. To Testify In Fraud Trial, Trump Tells Judge ‘Leave My Children Alone’

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:09 PM – Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. is set to testify in a Manhattan courthouse in the $250 million civil fraud trial set against his father, family, and company.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the day that Don Jr. is set to testify, his father, former President Donald Trump, posted to the social media platform Truth Social, telling Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron to “leave [his] children alone.”

The Trump Organization, the family’s real estate business, is facing a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James. She is claiming that Don Jr. allegedly assisted the former president inflate the value of his properties and assets in financial statements in order to obtain perks such as tax breaks and better bank loans.

Trump and his son have maintained their innocence throughout the case.

Hours before Don Jr. testified in the case, the 45th president took to his social media platform to condemn Engoron, also suggesting that the case should be thrown out.

“This Rigged Trial, brought by the Racist New York State A.G. Letitia James before Trump and developer Hating Judge, Arthur Engoron, which should have never been brought in that the so-called STAR WITNESS, SleazeBag Lawyer (for many people) Michael Cohen, admitted last week on the stand that he LIED, and also that your favorite President, Donald J. Trump, or anyone from the Trump Organization, NEVER TOLD HIM TO INFLATE VALUES ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, the opposite of what he told the A.G. in order to get this HOAX started,” Trump wrote.

“Therefore, on that fact alone, this Fake Case should be dismissed. Additionally, however, the Financial Statements Values are Conservative (LOW!), Mar-a-Lago is worth MUCH MORE than $18,000,000, there is a 100% Disclaimer Clause on the 1st page of the Statements, the Banks and Insurance Companies were paid in full, no defaults, they all made money, and there is no Victim (except me!),” he continued. “Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession.”

Engoron has previously fined the former president two separate times after ruling that he violated a gag order imposed to “stop him from attacking the judge’s court order.”

The civil trial is now considering six remaining allegations in James’ lawsuit, as well as the size of the penalty.

If found guilty, the former president faces having his properties removed from his control or being forced to pay a fine totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as being banned from conducting business in the state of New York.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!