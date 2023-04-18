Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News reach a settlement

This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and Fox News attorney Daniel Webb, standing at right, speaking to Judge Eric Davis before finishing jury selection in Delaware Superior Court Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 1:19 PM – Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News have come to a $787.5 million settlement agreement before the opening of the trial was set to begin.

Dominion was scheduled to present its opening statement to the jury at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. However, the trial was mysteriously delayed. The two lead lawyers for the case, Dominion Attorney Justin Nelson and Fox Attorney Dan Webb, went into the judge’s chambers and returned back to the courtroom.

It was speculated that the two parties were discussing a settlement due to trial being delayed a day. The trial was initially set to begin on Monday.

This settlement stops what would have been considered on of the biggest media trials in U.S. history.

This is a developing story.

