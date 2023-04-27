DOJ sues Tennessee over gender-affirming care for minors

The Department of Justice stands in the early hours of Friday morning, March 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. It is expected that Robert Mueller will soon complete his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and release his report. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 2:57 PM – Thursday, April 27, 2023

In response to state legislation that forbids transgender hormone treatments and operations for children, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against the state of Tennessee on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the DOJ, the Equal Protection Clause is violated by Tennessee’s restriction on sex-change therapies for minors. The rule discriminates against “transgender youth” with gender dysphoria by preventing them from receiving sex-change therapies “while allowing non-transgender minors access to the same or similar procedures.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who leads the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, made a statement.

“No person should be denied access to necessary medical care just because of their transgender status,” Clarke said. “The right to consider your health and medically-approved treatment options with your family and doctors is a right that everyone should have, including transgender children, who are especially vulnerable to serious risks of depression, anxiety and suicide. The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department will continue to aggressively challenge all forms of discrimination and unlawful barriers faced by the LGBTQI+ community.”

The department has asked the court to issue an order blocking the law before it goes into effect on July 1st.

During the legislative session, Republican state lawmakers gave the prohibition of gender-affirming care for children top priority. Governor Bill Lee (R-Tenn.) signed the prohibition into law after it was approved by the lawmakers.

On Wednesday, Lee took to Twitter to express his outrage.

“Tennessee is committed to protecting children from permanent, life-altering decisions. This is federal overreach at its worst, and we will work with Attorney General Skrmetti to push back in court and stand up for children,” Bill said.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti had said he would “vigorously defend Tennessee’s law.”

