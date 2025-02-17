DOGE Cuts DEI Funding, Axes Over $370M In Education Grants

The US Department of Education building is seen in Washington, DC, February 13, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:29 PM – Monday, February 17, 2025

In only two days, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut a staggering $370 million in taxpayer funding that was being spent on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at the Department of Education (DOE).

DOGE revealed in a post on their x account that they got rid of 70 DEI training grants within the department.

According to the department run by Elon Musk, the grants totaled $373 million.

One specific grant was funding training for teachers to “engage in ongoing learning and self-reflection to confront their own biases and racism, and develop asset-based anti-racist mindsets,” the cost-cutting department said.

DOGE has been revealing significant findings over the past few weeks, including the canceling of multiple avenues of funding to DEI in education, including $9.7 million for UC Berkeley to develop “a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise driven skills.”

Additionally, DOGE announced the termination of another 89 DOE contracts that totaled $881 million. This number included over $100 million in DEI grants.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has been cutting DEI practices in education as a whole, mandating all 50 state education departments last week to remove DEI policies within 14 days or else they will lose federal funding.

The letter said the “overt and covert racial discrimination that has become widespread in this nation’s educational institutions” will no longer be tolerated. “The law is clear: treating students differently on the basis of race to achieve nebulous goals such as diversity, racial balancing, social justice, or equity is illegal under controlling Supreme Court precedent,” the letter reads.

