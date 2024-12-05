DOGE Caucus Reveals Only 6% Of Federal Govt Employees Show Up In Person To Work

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C), co-chair of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), carries his son “X” on his shoulders before a meeting with members of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2024. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:59 PM – Thursday, December 5, 2024

A recently released Senate report at the first Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) caucus meeting revealed that only 6% of federal government workers show up to their desks every day.

Advertisement

The report has been a culmination of a “year-and-a-half investigation led by Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa),” who presented her findings to Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the heads of DOGE, who were appointed by 47th President-elect Donald Trump.

“The nation’s capital is a ghost town, with government buildings averaging an occupancy rate of 12[%],” Ernst wrote in the report. “If federal employees can’t be found at their desks, exactly where are they?”

“Things are so upside down in the federal government that it is more common for employees to be overpaid than to work in the office five days a week,” Ernst continued. “We need to flip Washington on its head, make bureaucrats show up to work like the rest of us, and evaluate individual performance in the same way every business in America does.”

The report continued, revealing that “nearly one-third” of the federal workforce operates “entirely remote.”

“Washington is still operating as if it’s March 2020,” Ernst added. “Just three percent of the federal workforce teleworked daily prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today. Six percent of workers report in-person on a full-time basis, while nearly one-third are entirely remote.”

“Not a single headquarters of a major agency or department in the nation’s capital is even half full,” the report continued. “Service backlogs and delays, unanswered phone calls and emails, and no-show appointments are harming the health, lives, and aspirations of Americans.”

Additionally, Elon Musk also weighed in on the findings, blasting the federal government’s employees for not showing up to their offices.

“If you exclude security guards & maintenance personnel, the number of government workers who show up in person and do 40 hours of work a week is closer to 1%!” Musk wrote in an X post. “Almost no one.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson was also in attendance for the DOGE caucus, calling the findings “absurd, and it’s not something the American people will stand for.”

“One of the first things that I think you’ll see is a demand from the new administration, from all of us in Congress, [that] the federal workers, return to their desks,” Johnson continued.

The lengthy report also revealed that remote employees are abusing the higher pay rates from localities in which they are not actually working.

“My audits are finding as many as 23[%] to 68[%] of teleworking employees for some agencies are boosting their salaries by receiving incorrect locality pay,” the report concluded. “Some employees live more than 2,000 miles away from their office and one ‘temporary’ teleworker collected higher locality pay for nearly a decade.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!