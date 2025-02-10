DOGE Cancels Funding For Fauci Museum Exhibit As Part Of $182M Cuts

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:19 PM – Monday, February 10, 2025

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has canceled over $180 million in contracts in over 48 hours, including a nearly $170,000 contract for an Anthony Fauci museum exhibit.

On Friday, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced that the HHS had canceled 62 contracts worth around $182 million.

“In the past 48 hours, HHS canceled 62 contracts [sic] worth $182 million,” The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced in a Friday social media post. “These contracts were entirely for administrative expenses – none touched any healthcare programs. This included terminating a $168,000 contract for an Anthony Fauci exhibit at the NIH Museum.”

The move comes as Elon Musk and his DOGE team plan to eliminate the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The new department also wants to bring changes to the U.S. Treasury Department — working to eliminate over $100 billion per year in entitlement payments to individuals with no Social Security number.

The Fauci exhibit was booked to be completed by July 2025, but the whole project has now been scrapped, along with $182 million in other HHS administrative expenses.

Fauci has often clashed with President Donald Trump, who recently revoked the taxpayer-funded security detail for the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which Fauci requested in 2020 as he became the government’s public spokesperson during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his last day in office, former President Joe Biden pardoned Fauci, although he had not been charged with any crimes at the time of the pardon — as if Biden knew that he would eventually be charged in the future.

