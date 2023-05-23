Dodgers reverse decision to uninvite Anti-Catholic Group to Pride Night

Members of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence participate in the I Can’t Breathe – Silent March for Justice in front of the Hennepin County Government Center on March 7, 2021 (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to reverse their decision and re-invite a group of queer and trans “nuns”, known for their drag membership, to the stadium’s Pride Night.

The team made an announcement on Monday saying the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are set to appear at Dodger Stadium on June 16th during a game against the San Francisco Giants.

There was initial backlash for inviting the group of “trans nuns” to the game as honorary guests. More backlash compiled as the Dodgers decided to reverse their decision. After LA Pride announced they would not be included in the event, the Dodgers reversed course a second time, inviting the group back.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence … the Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies,” the team said.

The Sisters, who have a history of anti-Catholic messaging, have since accepted the apology and are set to join the Dodgers on the field to accept the team’s Community Service Award.

“A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept,” the group said. “We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them.”

The decision to invite the group came amongst a series of well-known organizations advertising controversial figures and content.

Recently, Bud Light faced controversy after partnering with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, prompting a nationwide boycott of the brand.

In the same way, Target has recently come under fire for partnering with a Satanist brand to create products for a “PRIDE” collection.

Anaheim’s mayor has invited the anti-Catholic group to participate in the L.A. Angels Pride Night on June 7th.

“With great love and respect, we thank each person and each organization that have spoken up for us. Thank you, and may your hearts be blessed with pure joy,” the Sisters said.

