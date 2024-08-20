DNC: Day 2- Speaker Lineup And What To Expect

US President Joe Biden speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Brooke Mallory

3:36 PM – Tuesday, August 20, 2024

The memory of President Joe Biden’s last four years of presidential reign was honored on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

After being ousted of the presidential race by notable leaders in his own party, Biden still seemed content with his DNC commemoration and the wave of cheers from the crowd that erupted once when he walked on stage.

However, on Tuesday, there will be a greater emphasis on the future, at least according to DNC organizers.

The organizers of the convention stated that they will attempt to draw attention to the distinctions between the platform of the Trump-Vance ticket and the Harris-Walz campaign.

First lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama are scheduled to speak, as well as second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’s husband, among others.

Some speakers (not in order) that are scheduled to make an appearance on Tuesday night includes:

JB Pritzker of Illinois

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York

The grandson of Jimmy Carter

Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Stephanie Grisham, former Trump communications director

Doug Emhoff, Kamala’s husband

Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico

Mesa, Ariz., Mayor John Giles, who claims to be Republican but still supports Harris.

As is tradition, the convention will also hold a roll call.

The theme of the DNC’s day two on Tuesday is “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.”

The party will discuss their perceived differences between Trump and Harris as well as their respective future outlooks.

Additionally, dubbed “the Godmother of Soul,” Grammy Award-winning vocalist Patti LaBelle was spotted practicing with her background vocalists on Tuesday for a “In Memoriam” piece that is supposed to air on the same day. “Fire and Rain” singer James Taylor’s scheduled performance was canceled on the first day of the DNC.

Chicago-born rapper “Common” was also seen practicing his song “Fortunate,” which features musician Pete Rock.

Democrat lawyer and politician Angela Alsobrooks is similarly scheduled to take the stage on Tuesday as she is attempting to become the first Black woman representing Maryland to be appointed to the U.S. Senate.

Around “20.3 million viewers tuned into the DNC on Monday,” according to CNN.

Day 2 programming begins at 5:30 p.m. CT., 6:30 p.m. ET., or 3:30 PT., The schedule was pushed up a little bit as the speeches on Day 1 continued into the early hours of Tuesday.

