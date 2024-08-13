DNC Attempts To Attract Younger Audience And Voters Via Streaming Platforms

This aerial view shows the United Center and the skyline in Chicago, Illinois (Photo by TANNEN MAURY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:38 PM – Tuesday, August 13, 2024

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is now implementing new social media strategies in an attempt to sway younger voters to tune into the event.

The DNC, which takes place from August 19th-22nd in Chicago, will be streaming the event on apps like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X, Twitch, and Amazon Prime Video.

The four-day event is also scheduled to feature prominent Democrat politicians like President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, and presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“The convention team set out with an ambitious goal of reaching more Americans than ever before, and today’s announcement is yet another milestone in our mission to broadcast Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz’s story to all Americans,” said Alex Hornbrook, Executive Director of the Democratic National Convention Committee. “With more and more Americans consuming their news in new and innovative ways, Democrats stand ready to meet them where they are – and to bring our vision for a brighter future to households all across the country.”

The event will also be streamed by a vast selection of news networks, along with the DNC’s official website.

The change represents a shift in American news consumption, from traditional methods like cable nightly news, to popular digital platforms like Elon Musk’s X (Twitter) and TikTok.

The shift to social platforms has also been prominent with the Republican Party, as Elon Musk’s interview with former President Donald Trump took place on Musk’s social platform X, boasting over a million viewers over the two and a half hour interview on Monday.

