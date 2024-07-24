Disneyland Workers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement Covering 14K Workers, Avoiding Strike

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:11 AM – Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Disneyland employees have reached a tentative deal to avert the first strike at the happiest place on earth in 40 years.

“We are proud to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Disney that we will recommend to our fellow cast members. Cast members have fought hard for the past four months and this tentative agreement would not have been possible without the strength we all showed throughout this process and the unwavering support from guests and community members,” the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in a statement.

“We have shown Disney that we are the true magic makers of the park and today proves that when workers stand together for what they deserve, we win,” the committee continued. “We look forward to making our voices heard during the voting process to ratify this contract.”

The agreement reached on Tuesday comes five days after union members voted to authorize a strike by an overwhelming majority, claiming alleged unfair labor methods during contract negotiations.

The union, which is composed of 14,000 members, did not release the number of employees who voted. However, the unions said that 99% of the participants voted to approve a walkout.

Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in a statement, “We care deeply about the wellbeing of our cast members and are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with [the unions] that addresses what matters most to our cast while positioning Disneyland Resort for future growth and job creation.”

Employees included in the contract were custodians, ride operators, candy makers, merchandise clerks and more at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disney hotels in Anaheim, California.

According to an internal survey of union members done this year, 28% of Disneyland cast members reported experiencing food insecurity, 33% reported experiencing housing insecurity in 2023, and 42% reported needing to miss work for medical treatment because of not having enough sick leave.

The last time a strike took place at Disneyland was September 1984, when close to 2,000 cast members walked off the job for 22 days.

Currently, the pre-existing contract for cast members at Disneyland expired June 16th. The contract for cast members working at Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney expires on September 30th.

