Discovered human remains identified as missing actor Julian Sands

British actor Julian Sands, renowned for his roles in television series such as “24” and films like “A Room with a View,” has been found dead in the San Gabriel Mountains of Southern California after going missing in January, officials revealed on Tuesday.

“The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” the San Bernardino County Sherriff’s Department said in a statement. “We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

Ever since he had failed to return from a hike on January 13th, the 65-year-old actor had been the subject of an ongoing search in the Mt. Baldy region.

Severe weather had reportedly hampered search efforts in the weeks since his abduction. Earlier last month, officials commenced a second search for Sands.

Over eighty search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff assisted in the latest search operation, which were aided by two helicopters and drone crews while volunteers looked in “remote areas across Mount Baldy,” according to officials.

Last week, human remains were discovered in the same region where they were looking for the actor.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” his family said in a statement.

Hiking was one of Sand’s favorite hobbies, according to his parents and family.

“When in LA, the Mt Baldy mountain range was his favorite place, he would go there as often as he could,” Sand’s brother told U.K. publication the Craven Herald & Pioneer. “Julian liked to say ‘I have never had a holiday but I do rest occasionally’ – well he’s resting now in a place he would truly approve of.”

Sands had appeared in dozens of notable films and television shows throughout his career.

His filmography includes “Arachnophobia,” “The Killing Fields,” “Ocean’s Thirteen,” and “Leaving Las Vegas.” He has also starred in TV productions such as “Smallville,” Netflix’s “What/If,” and the Peter Capaldi-led thriller “Benediction.”

“The truth is, once you have been around long enough and have some experience, confidence and independence, there is a tremendous letting go of the things that are intrusive in your career: ambition, narcissism, jealousy, vanity, insecurity,” he told the press in a 2018 piece. “You can spend a lot of time trying to stay a young actor. It doesn’t allow for emotional maturity. It’s infantilizing.”

Sands was reportedly married to journalist and playwright Eugenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990. The couple had two children together and he also has another child from his first marriage.

Sand’s official cause of death has not yet surfaced.

