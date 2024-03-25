Diddy’s L.A., Miami Homes Raided By Homeland Security As Part Of Sex Trafficking Probe

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:13 PM -Monday, March 25, 2024

According to multiple reports, Sean Combs ,who is also known as P. Diddy, had his homes in Los Angeles, California, and Miami, Florida, raided as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

The raid was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, according to Fox News. Fox 11 was the first to report that Diddy’s Los Angeles residence was being raided by federal authorities.

Multiple videos online showed Department of Homeland Security agents, with their weapons drawn, entering into the home. Additionally, footage showed two individuals, Diddy’s sons Justin and King Combs, being placed in handcuffs.

It is unclear if Diddy was at either home at the time of the raid.

The raids come as Diddy has been recently battling sex trafficking allegations filed against him. The producer and rapper has been hit with four lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse that has allegedly spanned for decades, according to his accusers.

Diddy has denied all allegations.

He issued his first official filing on February 20th, denying allegations that he trafficked a teenager across state lines to rape her with music producer Harve Pierre and a third unidentified man.

“[Combs] never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever,” Combs’ 11-page answer filed in the Southern District of New York reads.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if any of these lawsuits specifically led to the raids.

