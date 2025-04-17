DHS: Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Wife Sought Restraining Order In 2021 After The Deported Man ‘Punched’ And ‘Scratched’ Her, Ripped Her Clothes

(L) Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, leaves Federal Court on April 15, 2025 in Greenbelt, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) / (R) Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Photo via: public Facebook profile)

4:23 PM – Thursday, April 17, 2025

According to 2021 court documents shared by Homeland Security, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien “MS-13 gang member” who was recently deported back to El Salvador — previously requested a restraining order against him on the grounds of domestic violence.

Abrego Garcia held the rank “Chequeo” and the street name “Chele” within the criminal organization MS-13 — newly released documents revealed, according to the New York Post.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding ‘Maryland Man’ the media has portrayed him as,” DHS authorities noted in their report.

Abrego Garcia’s attorney, Benjamin Osorio, told NewsNation on Wednesday that his legal team is aware of the domestic violence allegations referenced in the 2021 filing. He also emphasized that the allegations did not lead to a conviction—implicitly downplaying the significance of the domestic abuse incident, which seems to corroborate the DOJ’s claims regarding his history of violence.

“Of course, we welcome them to present this in a court of law and have a judge review and decide his fate,” Osorio added.

According to the documents provided by DHS, Jennifer Vasquez Sura filed the restraining order in a Maryland court in 2021. Abrego Garcia purportedly grabbed, scratched, and punched his wife, Vasquez Sura, badly bruising her, in addition to ripping her clothes — according to the affidavit for the temporary restraining order.

The Post also reported that at the time, Vazquez Sura had claimed that Abrego Garcia had beaten her up at least twice in 2020, including once in November, when he struck her with his boot. In August, his alleged abuse even left her with a “purple eye.”

“The court orders that the abovenamed respondent SHALL NOT abuse, threaten to abuse, and/or harass the petitioner and others to be protected,” the documents posted by DHS stated. “That the above named respondent SHALL NOT contact the protected parties by any means.”

According to Osorio, his team of lawyers have not discussed the details of the past domestic abuse details with Abrego Garcia, since they have been denied access to them — NewsNation reported.

Vasquez Sura said in a statement released on Wednesday by Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) that she requested the order following a dispute with her husband.

However, the case did not proceed since she failed to show up for a court hearing on the injunction she filed against him.

“…I decided not to follow through with the civil court process,” Vasquez Sura said in the statement. “We were able to work through this situation privately as a family, including by going to counseling..” she added. “These allegations, without more, prove why due process and access to counsel is so important,” Osorio told NewsNation. “We look forward to the government complying with the Supreme Court order and facilitating his urgent release from custody in El Salvador.”

Additionally, she condemned Homeland Security for publishing the prior protection order that she submitted in a statement released on Wednesday.

“That [Abrego Garcia’s past violence] is not a justification for ICE’s action of abducting him and deporting him to a country where he was supposed to be protected from deportation,” she continued. “Kilmar has always been a loving partner and father, and I will continue to stand by him and demand justice for him.”

Osorio further claimed that there is no evidence linking Abrego Garcia to the infamous gang MS-13.

Nonetheless, on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi shared records from a 2019 gang field interview with the Prince George’s County Police Department on her X account — when he was interviewed on matters pertaining to MS-13 gang affiliation. According to the report, officers were informed by a confidential informant that Abrego Garcia was, in fact, a member of the “Westerns clique” of the MS-13 gang.

Abrego Garcia was also stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 2022 for unlawfully carrying eight “immigrants” from Houston to Maryland, according to sources who spoke to NewsNation. However, after the people in the car claimed that they were traveling to Maryland for work — he was not detained nor charged.

Despite the fact that Abrego Garcia is an illegal alien from El Salvador who has been deemed a terrorist by the DOJ, mainstream media outlets continue to report the false narrative that he was “mistakenly” deported to his home country.

According to the DOJ and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, an attorney inaccurately stated in a March 31st filing that Abrego Garcia’s removal stemmed from a “clerical” and “administrative” error. However, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, Stephen Miller, categorically refuted this assertion, stating that the Department of Justice attorney responsible for the brief was wrong and was removed from the case by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Miller also reaffirmed that Abrego Garcia’s deportation was deliberate and not the result of any kind of error.

“The only mistake that was made is a [Justice Department] lawyer put an incorrect line in a legal filing [and has] since been relieved,” Miller stated. “[Abrego Garcia] is an illegal alien. He was deported to El Salvador.” “That’s a big fact that all of you, most of you, have gotten wrong,” Miller added. “No one was mistakenly sent anywhere.”

