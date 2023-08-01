Devon Archer Claims Hunter Biden Used His Father To Sell ‘The Brand’

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, arrives at the O’Neill House Office Building before testifying to the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on July 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Caitlin Sinclair

11:09 AM – Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Former business partner of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, told Congress on Monday that Hunter referred to President Joe Biden as “my guy” while connecting his dad to foreign associates nearly two dozen times.

Advertisement

Devon Archer’s testimony has now opened the door to President Joe Biden violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The committee has been investigating foreign payments to members of the Biden family during, and after, his time as vice president in the Obama administration.

Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), told One America News in an interview he is stunned by the Biden family influence peddling scheme following the Devon Archer testimony.

“Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, they admitted that they were using, what Devon said was the Biden brand,” Biggs said. “He was using the Biden brand to build up their business, to raise capital, and go forward. Now, when pressed on what the Biden brand is, he said it was obvious multiple times. Now, as you read the transcript comes out and you read it, you’ll see he says it’s obvious multiple times.”

Archer said during a four-hour House Oversight Committee interview that Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings paid Hunter up to $1 million per year to serve on its board for the sole purpose of “selling the brand”.

Archer went on to say Hunter Biden would put his father on speakerphone more than 20 times during business meetings. Something the Biden White House has adamantly denied.

“Joe Biden would call in,” Biggs told OAN’s John Hines, explaining that Archer admitted there were code phrases and words involved. “Put ’em on speakerphone, and he was there, uh, basically offering support for what they were doing. Devon was trying to, to say it was, well, these were casual conversations. He’d ask about the weather and he’d ask about fishing. Well, the only weather he was asking about was, well, you know, what’s the climate for us getting a payoff?”

Biggs said he pressed Archer on these conversations and vigorously took notes.

“He said, Burisma would’ve gone under or gone out of business sooner if the Biden brand had not been involved,” Biggs explained. “Now, I want you to think about that. What he’s saying is, if not for Joe Biden, Burisma would’ve gone out of business sooner.”

Attorneys for Hunter Biden have not commented on Archer’s testimony.

“House Republicans’ own much-hyped witness today testified that he never heard of President Biden discussing business with his son or his son’s associates, or doing anything wrong,” Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office, said in a statement. “House Republicans keep promising bombshell evidence to support their ridiculous attacks against the President, but time after time, they keep failing to produce any. In fact, even their own witnesses appear to be debunking their allegations.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts



