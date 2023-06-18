Detransitioned 18-year-old’s lawyer slams Kaiser MD’s, says kids should be warned about ‘outgrowing’ gender dysphoria

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:22 PM – Sunday, June 18, 2023

The attorney for a de-transitioned woman who is suing multiple medical professionals over her transition and medical procedures spoke out, accusing physicians of carrying out unnecessary life-altering procedures on impressionable or mentally-confused children.

In an interview on Sunday, Charles LiMandri called the current spike in gender-reassignment procedures witnessed since 2015 an “indoctrination,” one that captured his 18-year-old client Kayla Lovdahl and numerous others before and subsequently.

Lovdahl was only 12 years old when she first began transitioning from female to male with the assistance of four Bay Area Medical experts in 2017, a decision that she regretted only a few years later.

Such decisions, according to LiMandri, have been normalized in recent years, fueled by a recent wave of transgender advocacy groups, as well as mainstream media outlets and major corporations who have consistently uplifted the decision to “switch genders” in an age of rising mental illness and disorders.

The four doctors mentioned in the claim are all employed by the same Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente location, and two of its subsidiaries are also named as defendants.

According to LiMandri, a famous San Diego lawyer who specializes in religious freedom lawsuits, the company spent just 75 minutes assessing the patient before treating her with “off-label puberty blockers” and “powerful male hormone drugs.”

“It’s barbaric and cruel,” LiMandri said, referring to the health experts’ conduct, which resulted in his client having a double mastectomy and being unable to nurse for the rest of her life.

“It’s confusing – kids can’t possibly make that decision at 13, 14 – they have no concept of the consequences.” He continued. “If a child is 7, 8, or 9, and they want to imitate their favorite superhero’s gender for whatever childish reason, they can receive puberty blockers and life-altering surgery.”

The famed legal advocate, who notably sued against the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in favor of a 43-foot-tall Latin cross constructed by the U.S. government which was declared unlawful, went on to speak about the contemporary cultural atmosphere, which he claimed was enabling this issue.

“This is not a big surprise – it takes about five-ten years for kids to retransition… It’s the first time we are seeing this in history. They are telling kids, ‘You’re in the wrong body, you’re special – if you do this you’re courageous, you do this, you’ll be happier than they ever been.’”

‘You only go through puberty one time – you can’t just put a pause button and expect the same progression… It’s something previously seen in young boys – now, young girls account for 80 percent of detrans cases,” he continued, referencing recent studies involving minors with gender dysphoria.

He believed that a better course of action would be to “simply leave them alone,” allowing them to wait out their emotions of doubt or different phases until they, at the very earliest, reach the age of 16, as is the situation in other nations such as Finland and France.

Transgender celebrities like Dylan Mulvaney, he claims, are fueling the flames, persuading young, confused males and females to transition before fully assessing the alternative courses of action, like therapy.

Offering a potential answer to parents of teenagers and preteens who, like his client, indicate a desire to transition, he advised them to wait until their children had completed puberty and also mentioned that the human brain does not stop developing until around 25-years-old.

His client’s action explicitly names endocrinologist Lisa Kristine Taylor, cosmetic surgeon Winnie Mao Yiu Tong, child psychologist Susanne Watson, and pediatric endocrinologist Mirna Escalante as defendants.

Rather than informing Lovdahl about the treatment’s finality or urging her to address her gender dysphoric concerns through psychotherapy, LiMandri claims the physicians automatically and foolishly proclaimed the kid to be transgender, without giving it much thought.

The hospital that removed her breasts and the provider who presided over the six-month process, both of which fall under the corporate umbrella of Kaiser Permanente, are also named in the suit, which comes amid a growing chorus of detransitioning youths expressing regret over their life choices.

“This case is about a team of doctors who decided to perform a damaging, imitation sex change experiment on [Lovdahl], then a twelve-year-old vulnerable girl struggling with complex mental health co-morbidities,” the 35-page filing read.

Kayla’s mother stated to Dr. Watson that her daughter had more intense rage, impatience, and other concerns within days of her self-described transgender daughter receiving testosterone, according to court documents.

