DeSantis would abolish ‘corrupt’ IRS

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks about his new book ‘The Courage to Be Free’ in the Air Force One Pavilion at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on March 5, 2023 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

10:28 AM – Saturday, May 27, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he would abolish the “corrupt” Internal Revenue Service if he was to be elected President in 2024.

While speaking with radio host and Second Amendment advocate Dana Loesch on The Dana Show, DeSantis (R-Fla.), who had recently announced his intention to seek the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination, said that he would welcome a bill from Congress that would defund the IRS if it ever presented itself.

When asked by Loesch about taxes, DeSantis said that he thinks the IRS is a “corrupt organization,” and that “we need something totally different.”

“So, the answer’s yes. I think the IRS is a corrupt organization and I think it’s not a friend to the average citizen or taxpayer,” DeSantis responded. “We need something totally different. I’ve supported all of the single rate proposals, I think they would be a huge improvement over the current system and I would be welcoming to take this tax system, chunk it out the window and do something that’s more favorable to the average folks.”

In August 2022, DeSantis, who has frequently criticized the IRS and its practice, said that the Biden administration’s effort to expand the IRS with 87,000 new agents was a “middle finger to the American Public.” He said that the new agents would mostly be targeting small businesses and middle-class citizens who work day-to-day jobs.

“Of all the things that have come out of Washington that have been outrageous, this has got to be pretty close to the top,” DeSantis has said. “I think it was basically just the middle finger to the American public, that this is what they think of you.”

“They are going to go after independent contractors, they’re going to go after small business people, they’re going to go after someone that may be driving an Uber or a handyman or all these things,” DeSantis added. “Why would they do that? Because you’re not going to be able to contend with the audit, so they’re going to crush a lot of people by doing that.”

In 2013, while appearing on Fox News, DeSantis also said that the IRS is past its “point of Usefulness.” The governor has also been known to support a national sales tax while serving in Congress from 2013-2018.

The Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc., slammed the governor for his support of a national sales tax.

“In Congress, Ron DeSantis backed a national sales tax, a 23% tax hike on almost everything you buy … from the gas station to the grocery store,” an add by the super PAC said.

DeSantis on the other hand had said that he supported the national sales tax because, according to the bill, it would replace all other federal taxes including income tax.

Bryan Griffin, the political team press secretary for DeSantis, told Fox News that the governor wanted to lower the overall tax burden, and “end the IRS” which was “being weaponized by the Obama administration.”

“In Congress, the governor supported the concept of a Fair Tax, a plan to lower the overall tax burden on an individual by replacing all federal taxes — including income tax — with a lower tax,” Griffin said. “The plan also sought to end the IRS, which, at the time, was being weaponized by the Obama administration.”

DeSantis co-sponsored the bill called the Fair Tax Act in 2013, 2015, and 2017.

