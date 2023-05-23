DeSantis set to announce WH run tomorrow with Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:05 PM –Tuesday, May 20, 2023

Governor Ron DeSantis is set to kick off his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with the help of Elon Musk.

DeSantis (R-Fla.) and the billionaire mogul will make the announcement during an event on Twitter Spaces. Twitter Spaces is the site’s platform for audio discussions. The announcement will reportedly happen at 6 p.m. ET.

Along with his presidential announcement, DeSantis is also anticipated to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

Following the Twitter Spaces discussion, a lavish retreat will be held at the Four Seasons hotel in Miami, Florida. According to reports, the Florida governor will most likely release a campaign video later that evening. Following Memorial Day, he is expected to begin making his campaign rounds in numerous states across the country.

Musk has openly been a long-time supporter of the Florida governor. Last year, the SpaceX CEO shared that he would support DeSantis should he run for president.

