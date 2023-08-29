DeSantis Provides $1.1M For Black Florida College After Racially-Motivated Shooting

(Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:45 AM – Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that he is donating $1.1 million to Edward Waters University for increased security, due to the racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We are not going to allow our HBCUs to be targets for hateful scumbags,” DeSantis said in a statement.

The news follows the recent incident when a gunman fatally shot three Black Americans and then later turned the gun on himself on Saturday. The shooting occurred near the historically Black University.

“I’ve directed my administration to use every resource available to ensure the Edward Waters campus is safe following this shooting and to help the impacted families as they mourn their loved ones,” DeSantis (R-Fla.) said.

According to law enforcement, the suspect arrived at the university with a bulletproof vest but then quickly left when security arrived.

The gunman then went to a Dollar General store and opened fire, killing three people aged 52, 29, and 19 on Saturday.

Florida officials stated that the Volunteer Florida Foundation will be putting $1 million towards strengthening campus security and an additional $100,000 towards assisting the victims’ families.

DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement provided increased security during a vigil and has also been surveying social media for any additional threats.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan attended a press conference following the shooting.

“When someone comes into our city and does this, we’re not going to stand for it and we don’t accept it,” Deegan said. “So we’re always going to fight against it.”

