DeSantis involved in car accident on the way to campaign event

OAN’s Roy Francis

7:56 AM – Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Florida Governor, and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident on Tuesday on his way to a campaign event.

Bryan Griffin, the press secretary for the DeSantis campaign, said that the governor and his team were unhurt following the accident, which happened while DeSantis was making his way to a campaign event in Chattanooga Tennessee.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” Griffin said. “He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

The Florida governor also had a scheduled bus tour in the early-voting state of Iowa this week, hosted by super PAC Never Back Down.

According to Fox News, top officials in the DeSantis campaign told top donors that the campaign is resetting. On Sunday, the officials met with donors and acknowledged that too much money has been spent since the two months that DeSantis announced his candidacy.

The campaign officials said that the start of the campaign has been disappointing and that they aim to rebound and change tactics.

DeSantis is currently the second most popular candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination, behind 45th President Donald Trump. As of Tuesday, RealClearPolitics national Republican primary polling showed DeSantis with 18.5% support, and Trump leading the Republicans with 51.8%.

No other Republican candidate currently has a double-digit support in the national polling average. Following the top two candidates comes Vice President Mike Pence with 5.6%, Vivek Ramaswamy at 5.5%, and former United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley with 3.5%.

No additional details were given regarding the accident.

