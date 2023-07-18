DeSantis Fires Campaign Staff Amid Big-Money Political Operations

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

11:24 AM – Tuesday, July 18, 2023

After spending roughly eight of his $20 million second quarter fundraising haul in the first few weeks of the campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reducing his campaign staff.

Approximately a dozen of DeSantis’ staff members were let go over the weekend, barely six weeks into the campaign. According to Politico, additional layoffs are anticipated in the upcoming weeks as part of cost-cutting efforts.

DeSantis submitted his Federal Election Commission fundraising report for the second quarter on Saturday. It includes the time from the beginning of his campaign on May 24th to June 30th, and it reveals that as the end of June nears, he had $12.2 million in cash on hand, and $3 million of which could only be used in the general election and not the primary.

One of the highest expenses was $1.3 million for travel, mostly for the use of a private plane. Payroll totaled just over $1 million, with over $800,000 allotted for media exposure, postage, and internet fundraising consultancy.

For each of his three Congressional campaigns, DeSantis used a different campaign team and his first bid for governor in 2018 saw a notable campaign shake-up.

According to campaign finance reports submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Saturday, 92 employees were employed by DeSantis for at least a portion of the first fundraising period. It is by far the most of any Republican presidential candidate, and it has left his campaign with significant staff costs and, according to the most recent forms, less funding than initially anticipated.

The campaign’s top strategists will reportedly gather in a national finance committee meeting on Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, to discuss how to cut into former President Donald Trump’s huge GOP primary advantage.

According to the Real Clear Politics average of all national GOP presidential primary surveys, Trump now leads DeSantis by at least 32 percentage points.

