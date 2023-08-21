DeSantis Falls To Fourth Place In New Hampshire Poll, Pres. Trump Dominates

Presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at The Gathering in Atlanta, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

1:02 PM – Monday, August 21, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis crumbles to fourth place in New Hampshire, according to a new poll.

A new Echelon Insights poll showed 45th President Donald Trump with a commanding 20% lead in the Granite State. Trump led the pack with 34% among likely Republican primary voters. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R-N.J.) )held second place with 14%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy polled in third place at 11% and DeSantis (R-Fla.) was in fourth at 9%.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 15-17 sampling about 800 likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire.

“Rob DeSanctimonious plummets to FOURTH PLACE in New Hampshire as Listless Vessels tell him to shove it,” wrote Trump advisor Jason Miller on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Miller was referring to a comment DeSantis made in an interview when asked about criticism from Trump supporters.

“The movement has got to be about what are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people and that’s got to be based in principle, because if you’re not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels that’s just supposed to follow… whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” DeSantis told Will Witt in an interview.

“New Hampshire Republicans don’t want Ron,” Make America Great Again Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt wrote. “4th place!”

RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump up 31% in the state of New Hampshire.

