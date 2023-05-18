DeSantis expected to announce 2024 presidential run next week

DES MOINES, IOWA – MARCH 10: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters during an event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on March 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis, who is widely expected to seek the 2024 Republican nomination for president, is one of several Republican leaders visiting the state this month. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:50 PM – Thursday, May 18, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to formally announce his 2024 presidential bid next week.

Following months of speculation as to when he would run, DeSantis (R-Fla.) is expected to file his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to officially declare his presidency in his hometown of Dunedin, Florida. Around 100 rooms have been booked at a Miami resort which will hold receptions for donors along with DeSantis’ political team.

An invitation received by Bloomberg read, “Following the briefing, the fun begins!…All guests are encouraged to stay and work with the Team through the night of the 25th.”

According to sources, this will not be an official kickoff for his campaign. A launch the week following Memorial Day is reportedly a more likely timeframe. Other sources suggest that the Republican’s plans are “up in the air” and could change.

With this expected announcement, DeSantis would be the biggest Republican rival to former President Donald Trump. He has advertised himself as a more youthful option without the legal controversies that have surrounded the former President.

“If we make the 2024 election a referendum on Joe Biden and his failures, and if we provide a positive alternative for the future of this country, Republicans will win across the board,” DeSantis said as he spoke to voters in Iowa this past weekend. “If we do not do that, if we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or on other side issues, then I think the Democrats are going to beat us again.”

Trump and DeSantis have already exchanged attacks with the former President accusing DeSantis of not being loyal and running against him. However, according to recent Breitbart polls, Trump has led as a GOP favorite with around 40% support. Desantis follows with 33% of support with no other challenger close behind.

The Florida Governor can not begin to collect donations before he announces his 2024 Presidential bid. Until then, DeSantis has reportedly been holding off on announcing a list of endorsements that he will roll out after his announcement.

