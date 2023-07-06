DeSantis defends campaign’s anti-Trump LGBTQ opponent video

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has recently ramped up his attacks against former President Donald Trump as he stood by his campaign’s choice to post a third-party video criticizing the 45th president for his past comments showing support for the LGBTQ community.

“Identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game,” DeSantis said on Wednesday.

The ad emphasizes Trump’s past 2016 statements, in which the video shows how he claimed to “do everything [in my power] to protect our LGBTQ citizens” and that Caitlyn Jenner may use whatever restroom she wants.

The commitment was made by the then-candidate at the Republican National Convention, a month after the tragedy at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub where 49 people were killed on June 12th, 2016.

On June 30th, the combative DeSantis War Room account posted a video to Twitter that paired Trump’s words with a “macho” portrayal of DeSantis while an electronic rhythm played in the background.

It also emphasized some of the criticism DeSantis faced as governor for cracking down on gender ideology lessons in the classroom, which he has referred to as propaganda.

“DeSantis is evil,” said one comment.

LGBTQ Republicans attacked the Florida Governor in reaction to the ad.

“DeSantis has hit a new low. But he’s so desperate he’ll do anything to get ahead—that’s been the theme of his campaign,” Caitlyn Jenner tweeted in response.

The Log Cabin Republicans, the largest group of homosexual GOP members, also tweeted, “Conservatives understand that we need to protect our kids, preserve women’s sports, safeguard women’s spaces, and strengthen parental rights, but Ron DeSantis’ extreme rhetoric has just ventured into homophobic territory.”

DeSantis has already faced much backlash from the LGBTQ community, particularly for signing Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. From kindergarten to third grade, teacher instruction regarding sexual orientation and gender identity was prohibited. In April, the legislation was broadened to cover all classes.

