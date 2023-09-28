DeSantis Challenges Trump To 1-On-1 Debate, With Hannity As Moderator

Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Pensacola International Airport on November 3, 2018 in Pensacola, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:56 AM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

Florida Governor and GOP hopeful Ron DeSantis challenged 45th President Donald Trump to a one-on-one debate.

Advertisement

“You know what, maybe we can say since the former president didn’t come here, maybe he’d be willing to do one with you and I,” DeSantis (R-Fla.) told Fox News’ Sean Hannity after the second GOP primary debate.

“You’re now challenging, so this is going to be Hannity one-on-one debate central?” Hannity responded.

“Let’s do it,” DeSantis responded. “Let’s do it. Here’s the thing though, [Trump] owes it to the voters to come and make the case, no one’s entitled to anything. You know, you can say, ‘oh, there’s some poll months before’, no. You gotta make the case, you owe it to the voters.”

“So I’m going to show up everywhere,” he added. “I think that that’s what we were able to do and there were some important issues that were discussed tonight. There’s also others that I know you and I’ve talked about that weren’t discussed. But at the end of the day, I think the thing that was clear for this, there’s a lot of talk, a lot of people have good things to say. I’m the guy that’s done it. In Florida, we did everything I promised.”

Additionally, during the debate, the Republican governor said that Trump was “missing in action” and was not there to defend himself on the debt that he created during his tenure in the White House.

“He owes it to you to defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt that set the stage for the inflation that we have,” DeSantis added.

The latest debate proposal with Trump comes after news recently surfaced regarding DeSantis debating California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) in an upcoming Fox News debate with Hannity scheduled for November 30th in Georgia.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts