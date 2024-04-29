DeSantis And Trump Meet Privately In Miami To Discuss Fundraising: ‘Bury The Hatchet’

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:11 PM – Monday, April 29, 2024

Following a GOP primary in which former President Donald Trump defeated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, DeSantis met privately with Trump in Miami, Florida, on Sunday morning, according to numerous sources that briefed ABC News on the meeting.

This is the most recent development in the pair’s relationship.

Through a mutual acquaintance, DeSantis (R-Fla.) sought a meeting with Trump in an effort to discuss fundraising and to “bury the hatchet,” according to a source who was present at the encounter.

According to a second source, the meeting was organized by real estate mogul Steve Witkoff. DeSantis joined Trump for brunch while the former president was out golfing.

The GOP 2024 front-runner, Trump, and Florida’s popular conservative governor, DeSantis, both previously squared off in the 2024 Republican primary.

However, DeSantis later endorsed him after he dropped out of the race.

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of [COVID-19 adviser] Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis said then, to which Trump later responded, “I appreciate that, and I also look forward to working with Ron.”

At a donor conference earlier this month, DeSantis hinted that he intended to help raise campaign funds for the former president’s 2024 endeavor.

