DeSantis Agrees To A Heated Debate With Newsom

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:12 PM – Thursday, August 3, 2023

Among their long list of political differences, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom have verbally agreed to a debate.

“Absolutely, I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where we’ll do it,” DeSantis said when asked if he would debate on FOX.

DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Newsom (D-Calif.) have consistently bashed each other over differing policies in the past, with DeSantis blaming Newsom for offering his state as a sanctuary to illegal immigrants. Meanwhile, Newsom has retaliated back and attacked the Florida governor for his pro-nuclear family stance and “anti-LGBTQ agenda.”

The Florida governor also condemned the California governor for not challenging Biden in the upcoming Democrat presidential nomination.

Following the agreement, DeSantis took to Twitter to share his thoughts. “The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years. But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have. I’m game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere because I have the best vision for the future of our country.”

Newsom confirmed to Politico news that he still wants to debate the opposing governor.

His office also reached out to Fox and proposed debate dates for November 8th or the 10th. Additionally, Newsom requested that conservative talk show host Sean Hannity be placed in the moderator role during the 90-minute debate that would air live without an in-studio audience.

In his letter, the governor’s office indicated three possible locations where the debate could take place, Nevada, Georgia, or North Carolina.

According to online users on social media, a debate between the two seemed unlikely to take place, as DeSantis currently gears his attention towards his 2024 political campaign. Despite this, Newsom has reportedly spent months convincing the Florida governor to join him on the debate stage.

For DeSantis, the debate could be a productive way to bring more of his policies and perspectives into the spotlight after his lackluster campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Newsom, if the debate does take place, could serve as a national spotlight he has never experienced before as he has to defend his progressive policies in California as well as President Joe Biden’s record.

