Department Of Defense Established AI Task Force Lima

(Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:41 PM – Friday, August 11, 2023

The United States Department Of Defense (DOD), announced the creation of a generative artificial intelligence (AI) task force.

On Thursday, the DOD released a statement announcing the signing of Task Force Lima. This task force will integrate AI to increase business affairs, health, readiness, policy and warfighting capabilities.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, who signed the memo, talked about the establishment in the statement.

“The establishment of Task Force Lima underlines the Department of Defense’s unwavering commitment to leading the charge in AI innovation,” Hicks said. “As we navigate the transformative power of generative AI, our focus remains steadfast on ensuring national security, minimizing risks, and responsibly integrating these technologies.”

Recent months have seen a lot of interest in generative AI, which is capable of carrying on a convincing conversation or creating content like computer code without much guidance.

For instance, within a week of its November launch, OpenAI’s ChatGPT racked up over one million users.

There is a lot of discussion surrounding the use of generative AI in the military. While an AI-powered chatbot or smart assistant could quickly locate files, respond to commonly asked queries, or locate contacts, these technologies can also be used to support disinformation campaigns, spoofing attempts, and cyberattacks.

On August 9th, President Joe Biden signed an executive order for tech investments in regions like China and Hong Kong to be regulated and restricted. These include semiconductors, often vital for developing AI models, deemed critical for China’s military.

The order is meant to limit sales of AI chips to China as tensions between Washington and Beijing over AI technology continues to rise.

