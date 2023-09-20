Denver Has Spent Nearly $25M Sheltering Immigrants

U.S. Border Patrol agents watch over immigrants after taking them into custody on July 02, 2019 in Los Ebanos, Texas. Hundreds of immigrants, most from Central America, turned themselves in to border agents after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

3:00 PM – Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The city of Denver has reached almost $25 million in costs in order to shelter immigrants as the number of illegals entering the United States continues to grow.

This marks the latest financial hit that liberal cities are encountering as they deal with the immigrant crisis.

Denver city officials declared in an email that the expenses for immigrant housing is approximately $24.8 million, which is $20 million more than what the city expected to spend within the last six months.

Therefore, the spending is up to $1,000 per immigrant each week.

In August, it was reported by Axios that Denver had spent over $23 million in relation to the immigrant crisis. However, the city’s dilemma was said to be stable as leaders worked to establish a plan on how to efficiently provide services to the asylum seekers.

Earlier this year, the city of Denver put specific limitations on immigrant shelters. This included a 30-day limit for how long immigrants can reside in a shelter, as well as restrictions on returns and any possible “illegal activity.”

The immigrant crisis has been a growing issue throughout the country, and Denver is among a number of liberal cities that have been hit by a large influx of immigrants.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas), has also bussed immigrants to many cities, including Denver and NYC, however, those buses hold only a fraction of the total number of immigrants that have been seen.

Additionally, officials in Chicago have publicized that there has been a $538 million deficit generated from many factors. These include “the cost to care for new migrants arriving in the city.”

Denver officials have previously claimed that it is not a sanctuary city, but city commands do limit cooperation with immigration officials, leading conservatives, including the governor of Texas, to refer to it as a Sanctuary City.

Other city officials have also brought up the immigrant issue, including Governor Maura Healey (D-Mass.). Last month, Healey informed citizens about the state of emergency in the liberal state.

Additionally, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D-Calif.) explained recently that she is “fearful” that any day, “planes could start coming.”

Simultaneously, at the border itself, several Border Patrol sectors across the country are overwhelmed as they face over 8,000 illegal immigrant encounters each day of the week.

This has resulted in street releases of immigrants across San Diego and Tucson as officials attempt to deal with the overflowing of their migrant shelters.

