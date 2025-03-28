Democrats Condemn WH After Posting ‘AI Illustration’ Of Illegal Alien Fentanyl Dealer Being Detained By ICE

(L) ICE agents arrest a sobbing fentanyl dealer, Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, earlier this month in Philadelphia after she illegally re-entered the country. / (R) AI art depiction of Virginia Basora-Gonzalez. (Photo via: The White House – social media account)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:09 PM – Friday, March 28, 2025

After sharing a “Studio Ghibli”-style AI meme of a now-detained illegal alien and convicted fentanyl dealer, the White House faced immense Democrat backlash for leveraging OpenAI’s latest image-generation trend.

The AI illustration, which was shared on the White House’s X and Instagram account on Thursday, depicted the arrest of Virginia Basora-Gonzalez on March 12th.

Basora-Gonzalez, a 36-year-old drug trafficker and illegal alien, had already been previously deported from the U.S. for fentanyl distribution. However, she later returned to the United States illegally once more. ICE agents reportedly detained her this month in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

When the feds posted pictures of Basora-Gonzalez sobbing, as she was being taken away in handcuffs, news of her detainment instantly made media headlines. The Trump administration shared a photo of the woman in handcuffs crying next to a law enforcement officer.

The White House’s posted image seemed to mimic the brand-new ChatGPT image generator that is currently sweeping social media.

The generator makes it possible to adapt well-known internet memes or one’s personal images into the distinctive aesthetic of Studio Ghibli, a Japanese animation studio based in Koganei, Tokyo — which has produced animated films such as “Spirited Away” (2001).

The teary-eyed fentanyl dealer is reportedly still being held in federal custody.

According to officials, Basora-Gonzalez was already living in the United States illegally when she was initially taken into custody by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in June 2019 — for aiding and abetting and carrying 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Before serving her previous one-year sentence, the defendant entered a guilty plea to the charges and was deported to the Dominican Republic in 2020.

Although the exact date of Basora-Gonzalez’s second illegal return to the United States is still unclear, an anonymous source reported her to ICE at the beginning of March.

In many cases, competing drug dealers will report their competition to the authorities.

“The apprehension of Virginia Basora-Gonzalez demonstrates our commitment to protecting our communities from criminal aliens who engage in serious illegal activities that pose a threat to public safety,” stated Brian McShane, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia acting field office director. “This successful joint operation exemplifies the collaborative efforts of federal law enforcement agencies to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and remove dangerous individuals from our streets.”

In 2022, fentanyl was responsible for 200 deaths every day. Over a quarter of a million Americans have died from a fentanyl overdose since 2018, according to USA Facts. However, these figures were cut off after 2022 — meaning that the fentanyl death count in the U.S. is much higher now.

Meanwhile, furious left-wing social media users chimed in to express their “disbelief” and anger in relation to the recent post.

“Okay, since conservatives are struggling to comprehend basic human empathy, imagine if the Biden administration put out an AI studio Ghibli edit of one of the Jan 6 people getting arrested,” said one user. “‘fent dealer’ this ‘fent dealer’ that THE WHITE HOUSE IS TWEETING STUDIO GHIBLI AI PROPAGANDA FROM X. how is that not dystopian to ya’ll,” said another user. “Empathy is dead to the right. We need to get ready,” said a third.

