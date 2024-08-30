Texas Democrat Rep. Shawn Thierry Leaves Party, ‘The Left Has Abandoned Democrats’ In Favor Of ‘Progressive Abyss’

Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry (D-146) (L) takes a photo with Hala Ayala, Democratic nominee for Virginia lieutenant governor (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

2:30 PM – Friday, August 30, 2024

Texas Democrat Representative Shawn Thierry has formally announced her departure from the Democrat party, due to the “far left” direction the party is headed.

“I am leaving the left because the left has abandoned Democrats who feel betrayed by a party that has lost its way, lost its commitment to hard working families,” Thierry (D-Texas) stated.

Thierry was defeated in her primary race by Lauren Ashley Simmons in May after Thierry supported Republican-led bills banning “gender-transitioning care” for minors.

Additionally, Thierry has stood up against radical leftist ideology targeting transgender care for minors, stating that the Democrat party “has veered so far left, so deep into the progressive abyss, that it now champions policies that I cannot, in good conscience, support.”

Thierry has a history of divergence from the woke ideology plaguing progressive liberals. Earlier this month, Thierry was announced as the director of political strategy for the U.S. sect of Genspect, an international anti-trans policy group which specializes in opposing gender-transitioning care for minors.

However, the former Democrat’s decision to step outside of official party narratives has landed her into hot water with the party, which ultimately led to her primary defeat.

“If Thierry looks at a party taking away the freedom for women to control their bodies, cutting healthcare for millions, and led by a racist, petty convict and says I want in on that mess, I think that says more about Shawn Thierry than about the Democratic Party,” San Antonio Representative Trey Martinez Fischer (D-Texas) said when responding to Thierry’s announcement.

Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Texas) welcomed Thierry into the fold following her announcement, stating that he was “thrilled to have you join us in championing the rights of parents, protecting the innocence of our children, and ensuring all voices are heard.”

“These are values you have always fearlessly advocated for, and your courageous decision to stand up for them when it matters most shows just how deeply you care for your community and its future,” Phelan continued.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and other GOP state lawmakers have also welcomed Thierry into the GOP.

