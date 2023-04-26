Democrat super PAC unveils massive pro-Biden ad campaign

Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 11:00 AM – Wednesday, April 26, 2023

According to reports a top Democrat super PAC is rolling out a six-figure advertising campaign in six battleground states in support of the re-election campaign of President Joe Biden.

According to Politico, Priorities USA is expected to announce a $75 million investment for the 2024 presidential cycle, which is $5 million more than 2020.

The committee will also pour money into the six key battleground states, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin for advertising and to help the Democrat party reach voters easier.

The majority of the funds will be directed towards online advertising, however some of the money will be allocated to the training of Democrat organizers on campaign skills, the committee’s fellowship program, and its voting rights initiative.

Priorities USA executive director, Danielle Butterfield, told Politico what the organization thinks are the highest priorities in 2024, and why they are investing as much money as they are.

“It is essential to remind voters of what’s at stake in 2024, and to do so online,” Butterfield said. “Issues such as abortion access, protecting our climate, curbing gun control, making health care more affordable and making our economy work for every American will be the centerpieces of this campaign.”

The re-election announcement on Tuesday allows Biden to start fundraising for his campaign. His launch has also allowed groups like Priorities USA to start their 2024 efforts to support the president in his campaign as well.

Another Democrat Party action committee, Future Forward, has also begun airing television ads in support of Biden in the 2024 campaign even before the president had made his decision official.

Other political action committees, like American Bridge, are expected to support the president, however, Future Forward will be the primary spending apparatus for the Biden campaign for the 2024 cycle.

On the other hand, Building Back Together has shifted from paid media to coordinate Democrat groups in emphasizing the Biden administration goals and advancing them. The committee has also been the subject of dark money controversy since the 2022 election. The group had reportedly brought in around $41 million and spend $28 million of the total sum on advertising.

Even after Biden had called for greater transparency with the campaign funds, Building Back Better had refused to publicly disclose who its donors were.

Priorities USA released an ad titled “Our Strength, Our Champion.” The video runs for just over a minute and talks about how Biden had “worked across the aisle,” “took historic climate action,” and “lowered health care costs.”

The video then ends with the words “Joe Biden is fighting with us. Let’s finish the job together” across the screen.

