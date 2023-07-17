Democrat Minnesota AG compares Justice Clarence Thomas to a house slave

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:49 PM – Monday, July 17, 2023

Stephen, the “Uncle Tom” house slave character from the 2012 film Django Unchained, was recently likened to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas by Minnesota Democrat Attorney General (AG) Keith Ellison.

Many social media users on Twitter are now demanding that the AG retract and apologize for his racist remarks.

(Photo via Twitter: @lavern_spicer / Congressional candidate of Florida)

“Anybody who’s watched the movie Django, just watch Stephen and you see Clarence Thomas,” Ellison said in an interview with the Michigan Chronicle, addressing Thomas’s part in the June Affirmative action ruling.

“Clarence Thomas has decided that his best personal interest is siding with the powerful and the special interests, regardless as to who they’re gonna hurt,” Ellison maintained.

According to the Minnesota official, the justice is only concerned with himself, is “illegitimate,” and should be impeached.

The Stephen character, played by Samuel L. Jackson, is depicted in the Quentin Tarantino film as a sadist house slave, fully faithful to his slave owner, Calvin Candie, who is played by Leonardo DiCaprio. In the movie, Stephen also despises the Black protagonist, Django, played by Jamie Foxx.

“Clarence Thomas is illegitimate and has no basis in the job that he’s in,” Ellison said. “It’s a lesson to us as African Americans. What is the lesson? We all thought, well, he’s a Black man raised in the Deep South. He knows what racism and segregation is, he knows what Affirmative action is. He’s going to come around one day,” Ellison continued.

“Understand that it’s not a matter of pigment,” he added. “It’s not what’s on your skin, it’s what’s in your mind.”

Republicans have long accused Democrats of racism with respect to the Affirmative Action Plan. A “White Savior Complex” has been exemplified in a number of progressive politicians for opinions implying that Black Americans are not intelligent or capable enough on their own to be admitted to universities and that they must rely on Affirmative action in order to be successful. The right has claimed that this approach is highly racist and that the party that prides itself on being “all inclusive” has a racial bias and superiority complex.

Affirmative action has also been shown to take away collegiate opportunities from Asian and Caucasian applicants with high GPA’s in order to make room for specific racial groups who progressive’s say are less represented by their school demographics.

“I was determined to become a doctor, and I knew that admission standards for certain minorities under affirmative action were, let’s say… less stringent,” said Vijay Chokal-Ingam, a man of Indian ancestry with a low GPA who posed as an African American in order to be accepted into the best medical schools. He is also the older brother of actress and producer Mindy Kaling. “I got into medical school because I said I was black. The funny thing is, I’m not.”

Many GOP officials argue that high school students applying to schools who have the highest test scores and those who receive sports scholarships should be given top priority for admittance, rather than students who are used as subjects in order to meet a racial quota set forth by Affirmative action.

