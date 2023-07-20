Democrat Cori Bush Compares Abortion Pills to Headache Medicine

(Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:48 AM – Thursday, July 20, 2023

House Oversight Democrats hosted a discussion on the impact of restricting the public’s access to the abortion pill, mifepristone, during which Democrat Representative Cori Bush made the comment comparing the pills to headache medicine.

Advertisement

During the discussion on Monday on “Medication Abortion Access and Republican Efforts to Ban Abortion Nationwide,” which was led by Bush (D-Mo.) alongside Representatives Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), and Reverend Love Holt, a Pro-Choice Missouri community engagement director, Bush downplayed the effects and seriousness of the life-ending pills.

Bush said that the pills are nothing but normal medication, comparing them to Tylenol and antibiotics, and that there is no “valid medical reason” to place a ban on the abortion pills.

“Banning medication abortion would be like placing a ban on Tylenol [or] a ban on antibiotics,” Bush said. “There is no scientific, no valid medical reason to do so. It is only political propaganda. Medication abortion is a lifeline. A lifeline for the person working multiple jobs that cannot afford to take a day off work because wages are too low or they don’t have paid sick leave, a lifeline for the mom of two who cannot afford childcare or cannot find affordable childcare.”

The Congresswoman said that mifepristone is safe and effective and that such medication is “no different from any other medication,” Adding that they are a lifeline for those who “face transphobia and bigotry.”

“It’s a lifeline for the trans folks who face transphobia and bigotry because of anti-LGBT+ laws and outrageous bans on gender-affirming care,” she said.

Mifepristone is the most commonly used abortion pill in the United States, with more than half of all abortions in the country stemming from the pill.

In April, the conservative legal advocacy group, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), had brought a case against the pill to Texas Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, arguing that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) exceeded its authority when it approved mifepristone over twenty years ago, in 2000.

Judge Kacsmaryk ruled in favor of the ADF and suspended the approval of mifepristone while the lawsuit that challenged the safety of the drug played out in the courts.

The discussion held on Monday was in response to the several pro-life legislations aimed at protecting the unborn that have been making their way through several state legislature since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June 2022.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts