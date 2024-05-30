Democrat Calif. Senator Erupts Against Own Party Over The Sentencing Of Pedophiles In The Golden State

California assemblymember Susan Eggman speaks during a news conference to show support for safe injection sites within city limits at HealthRIGHT 360 on September 4, 2018 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco mayor London Breed joined local and state lawmakers in supporting Assembly Bill 186 which would allow safe injection sites in San Francisco. The bill, authored by state assemblymemeber Susan Eggman and state senator Scott Wiener, creates a 3-year pilot program for supervised drug consumption programs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A California state senator who has been fighting for pedophiles to be sentenced to prison for longer terms was highly critical of progressive members of her own party for trying to lessen the sentencing, declaring: “I’m done with us.”

Democrat Senator Susan Eggman gave a heated speech on the Senate floor last Thursday when lawmakers were discussing whether it’s a felony to purchase or solicit a minor for commercial sex in the state of California.

“I’d like to say as a progressive, proud member of this body for the last twelve years, I’m done. I’m done with us protecting people who would buy and abuse our children. I’m done,” Eggman, 63, said.

“I don’t want to send more Black and Brown men to prison,” she continued. “I don’t want more people in prison, but I don’t want people buying girls. I don’t want people buying little girls anymore. I’m tired of saying it’s okay and that we have to protect the men who do it.”

Currently, under the Golden State’s law, buying or soliciting sex from a child is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of between two days to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine.

The bill discussed by the Senate, SB 1414, would make it a felony punishable by two to four years in prison, a $25,000 fine, and registration as a sex offender.

However, a group of rogue Democrats led by State Senator Scott Wiener lessened the punishment of the bill in the Senate Public Safety Committee.

Wiener’s opposing group claimed that the law would send too many people to prison after warnings from legal groups that there would be unintended consequences.

“I am not arguing that we open the gates to flood our prisons with people, but I am arguing that we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘enough, enough,’” Eggman said last week as the issue returned to the senate.

“We have given away enough on this area and we’ve got to move back into the center or we all look like fools and laughing stocks.”

“A lot of these kids can be throwaway kids. They’re poor kids, they’re kids of color, but they shouldn’t have to live a life determined by what happens to them by others at a very young age and have the Democratic Party of California say, ‘It’s okay,’” she continued.

“It’s not okay. And I’m not doing it anymore. And I hope none of you do too. We have to be able to draw a line.”

The bill, which Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) signaled support for, passed unanimously 36-0 and is now headed to the State Assembly.

