Dem Strategist: Democrats Ran ‘7th String Quarterback’ Kamala Harris In A ‘Super Bowl’ Election

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:20 AM – Monday, February 3, 2025

Democrat Strategist James Carville recently likened former Vice President Kamala Harris to a “seventh string quarterback” in a “Super Bowl” election.

Prior to the election, Carville wrote a column for the New York Times, titled, “Three Reasons I’m Certain Kamala Harris Will Win.”

“In just three months Ms. Harris assembled a unified and electrified coalition. From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Liz and Dick Cheney, it is the broadest we have seen in modern political history… and if the bigger coalition turns out with equal enthusiasm, it will be lights out for Mr. Trump,” he previously wrote.

Following Carville’s “certain” prediction, which later turned out to be incorrect, he has now changed his tune, asserting that the Democrat Party “ran a presidential election, if we were playing a Super Bowl, we started our 7th string quarterback. That’s what happened, okay?”

“You can’t address a problem unless you’re honest about a problem. And none of this was inevitable. Never should have happened.”

Carville went on to blame Biden, stating: “Joe Biden stands over this disaster like a colossus. And he just does, you can’t – he’s a great guy. ‘James you shouldn’t say that.’ He’s a wonderful man. Who cares! If you don’t win a g*****n election, you’ve done nothing. Zip, de nada. You don’t count.”

“I don’t care how good a man you are. Until Democrats learn that and quit keeping their head in the cloud and talking goofy language no one else talks. We got to be, you know, nice to people. Screw that! Run over them,” Carville continued.

The Democrat strategist added that Democrat voters should have had a candidate that could “actually complete a sentence.”

“Now, if you would’ve put the staggering talent that exists in today’s Democratic Party — you heard what I said? The staggering talent that exists in today’s Democratic Party. If people would have seen that, they’d have gone ‘I didn’t know they had people like that, that can actually complete a sentence, okay? That actually know how to frame a message, that actually have a sense of accomplishment of doing something,'” he added. “We have not had an inspirational presidential candidate since 2012.”

Blaming former President Joe Biden for the Democrats’ crushing defeat in the 2024 presidential election has been a popular sentiment by party leaders, including Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Pelosi previously blamed Biden for dropping out of the race “too late,” following his disastrous debate performance against Trump last summer, leading to Harris taking the Democrat nomination without any primary.

“Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” she stated. “Because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. Had it been much earlier, it would have been different.”

“Kamala, I think, still would have won, but she may have been stronger having taken her case to the public sooner,” she added.

