Dem Congressman Mocked After His Attempted ‘Thirst Strike’ Lasts Only 8 Hours

OAN’s Noah Herring

4:27 PM – Wednesday, July 26, 2023

After launching what he referred to as a “thirst strike” to bring attention to federally enforced water breaks, Democrat Congressman Greg Casar was widely criticized online after his attempted protest lasted only eight hours before he had to hydrate.

With the support of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y), Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Congressman Greg Casar (D-Texas) revealed that he was going on a thirst strike in order to bring attention to a Texas law that critics claim would override local mandates such as water breaks.

“Just took my last drink of water before my thirst strike with the one and only, Dolores Huerta. #WorkersCantWait,” Casar captioned in his tweet. “Today I’m on a thirst strike on the steps of the U.S. Capitol – not drinking water or taking breaks, through rain or shine, in solidarity with our nation’s workers,” Casar wrote in another post. “Currently there are NO federal protections for workers exposed to heat.”

Casar’s thirst strike, which was done in “solidarity” with those who work in the heat, prompted both criticism and smirks from Republicans after he could only last eight hours.

“Democrat Greg Casar went 8 hours without eating or drinking something. To normal Americans, that’s just skipping breakfast or lunch at work. To him, it’s a hunger strike that he set up media cameras for once it was over. What a pathetic stunt,” said Canary CEO Dan K. Eberhart.

“Congrats on… existing between early lunch and late dinner,” CNN commentator Scott Jennings tweeted.

“Eight whole hours what a hero,” Washington Free Beacon reporter Andrew Kerr tweeted.

Casar’s thirst strike attracted a crowd of spectators on the Capitol steps, which included Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), reporters, and medical professionals to help monitor his health throughout the day.

