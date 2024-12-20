Delphi Killer Richard Allen Sentenced To 130 Years For Murdering Two Indiana Girls

Carroll County Circuit Court

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:58 AM – Friday, December 20, 2024

Delphi murderer Richard Allen, who was convicted in the gruesome 2017 killings of Indiana teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German, was sentenced to 130 years in prison on Friday.

Allen was found guilty of murdering both eighth-graders, 13 and 14, last month almost eight years after their bodies were found with their throats slit open near a hiking trail.

The jury of seven women and five men spent about 19 hours deliberating over the course of three days before finding Allen, 52, guilty of all counts.

The sentencing lasted less than an hour.

The 52-year-old encountered the girls, who were close friends, on the Monon High Bridge Trail in February 2017.

Allen forced the two at gunpoint off the trail and threatened to rape them, but changed his plans when a van passed by, prosecutors said.

The deranged killer then forced them down a hill and cut open their necks about a quarter-mile off the trail, where they were found the following day.

The disturbing murders, which crushed the small city of Delphi, Indiana, went unsolved until October 2022, when Allen admitted to killing the girls.

