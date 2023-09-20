Defense Claims Victims Of Delphi Murders Were Sacrificed In Pagan Cult Ritual

(Photo via; Carroll County Circuit Court)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:47 AM – Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Lawyers for Richard Allen, the prime murder suspect said to be responsible for the deaths of two girls in Delphi, Indiana, submitted a filing where they claim the girls were “ritually sacrificed.”

Advertisement

On Monday, attorneys for Allen, the suspect allegedly responsible for the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, submitted a filing outlining why they believe the girls were “ritually sacrificed” and accused lead detectives of ignoring or intentionally suppressing evidence for years.

According to defense attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, three members of law enforcement investigated a probable connection to Odinists, followers of a pagan Norse religion hijacked by White supremacists. They further alleged that by February 2018, detectives were familiar with the names of the individuals suspected of being behind the deaths.

Court documents also reportedly stated that the crime scene where Williams and German’s bodies were discovered contained pagan symbols formed with sticks and tree branches, placed strategically in a symbol-like formation on a tree.

However, the defense further stated that Allen had no ties to any pagan cult and that there was no physical or computer evidence linking Allen to the girls or the crime scene.

“Law enforcement’s failure to actively pursue the obvious links between the crime scene and Odinism is confounding,” Allen’s defense team wrote in the filing.

According to Allen’s attorneys, the time frame allows for the killings to have occurred in an hour and 17 minutes. The defense specifically mentions the time it would take to bring the girls to the crime scene, kill them, position their bodies, place the claimed pagan symbology in its place, and leave the scene.

According to a filing by prosecutors in June, Allen “has admitted that he committed the offenses that he is charged with no less than five times while talking to his wife and his mother on the public jail phones available at the Indiana Department of Corrections.”

The defense filing comes after authorities completed a search warrant at the suspect’s home on October 13th, 2022, where they recovered a blue Carhartt jacket, a SIG Sauer P226 .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, and a .40-caliber S&W cartridge in a “wooden keepsake box” from a dresser between two closets in Allen’s bedroom.

The handgun recovered at Allen’s home was consistent with the .40-caliber bullet police located at the site of the murders.

Allen’s defense team is now requesting a hearing where they could ask that the search warrant be deemed illegal and that resulting evidence be ruled inadmissible at trial.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts