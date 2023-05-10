Death row letter reveals Serial killer John Wayne Gacy’s manipulation

An actor portrays serial killer John Wayne Gacy at Killers: A Nightmare Haunted House, at Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center on October 5, 2012. Visitors can see a exhibit of drawings and other artifacts once belonging to real-life monsters such as John Wayne Gacy and Charles Manson, donated by an anonymous collector. Each room of the house depicts a scene based on a notorious serial killer, with performers acting as murderers, victims, or both. Killers will run September 28 through November 3, 2012 on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

12:50 PM – Wednesday, May 10, 2023

A year before he had been sentenced to death at the Stateville Penitentiary, Illinois “Killer Clown” John Wayne Gacy made unsettling requests to criminal profiler, John Kelly, that the psychotherapist gave up on trying to speak with him. This was revealed in interview of Kelly by Fox News.

29 years ago, Gacy’s letter, dated April 9, 1993, was mailed to Kelly defending his innocence and asking the profiler to complete a questionnaire consisting of personal questions. He had also requested that the questionnaire be returned with a picture.

“My policy is simple no photo, no answer with bio sheet in full,” Gacy wrote.

Gacy had set a number of requirements for anybody who got in touch with him.

The questionnaire requested personal data such as the respondent’s date of birth, marital status, political leanings, New Year’s resolution, “current hero … biggest regret” and more.

Others prompted a more serious consideration such ad “If I were an animal, I’d be;” Why do my friends like me? “My opinion of this country.”

Kelly said that he never answered the killer’s questionnaire because he saw the questions as an attempt to exert pressure on him so that he would claim to be innocent.

“He was trying to find ways to manipulate me,” Kelly said. “Based on what he wanted to see, and based on the propaganda he wanted me to peddle for him.”

In the interview with Fox, Kelly noted that there were several kinds of serial murderers. Gacy was labeled a “sexual serial killer” because he had already been found guilty of sex crimes before to going on his killing rampage.

The profiler said that Gacy had grew up with a violently abusive and alcoholic father, similar to other killers with a sex motivation, attesting that this was “how serial killers [were] made.”

In addition to his reply, Gacy had included a self-written booklet, “They Called Him the Killer Clown: But is JW Gacy a Mass Murderer or Another Victim?” which Kelly said questioned the overwhelming evidence that led to his conviction and imprisonment.

In December 1978, the famed serial killer was detained by police after they had discovered multiple bodies buried at his residence. They belonged to men and boys who had been taken hostage, raped, and subjected to torture. He had reportedly stabbed at least one of them and strangled most of them.

Gacy was given the death penalty after being found guilty of killing 33 men and young boys between 1970 and 1978. Although mostly as contractor, the “Killer Clown” moniker had came from his side gig as “Pogo the Clown” who entertained kids.

In his pamphlet, Gacy claimed that about a dozen employees in his construction business had access to the “murder” house.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of Gacy’s victims was identified as recently as 2021, while at least five of his victims are still unidentified today.

Some of the killer clown’s own survey responses were reportedly made public by interviewer Alec Wilkinson in a New Yorker feature, written a month before he was given the fatal injection.

Gacy’s biggest worry, Wilkinson wrote, was “dying before I have the chance to clear my name.” He He had himself as a “Liberal, with values,” and this was his worst concern.

“I am nobody important, just a man caught up in the justice system,” Gacy said.

He was incarcerated in the Stateville Correctional Center in Stateville, Illinois, on death row at the time of the correspondence with Kelly.

