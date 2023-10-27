Dean Phillips Announces 2024 White House Bid In Challenge To Biden

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN)(R) holds a rally outside of the N.H. Statehouse after handing over his declaration of candidacy form for President to the New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, on October 27, 2023 in Concord, New Hampshire. While touting the accomplishments of President Biden, Rep. Phillips believes that new democratic leadership is needed and has joined the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:30 PM – Friday, October 27, 2023

Democrat Representative Dean Phillips has put his name in to become President of the United States.

Advertisement

Phillips (D-Minn.) announced the launch of his presidential campaign on Friday, speaking in New Hampshire after filing for candidacy, claiming President Joe Biden needs to pass the torch “to a new generation of American leaders.”

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for President in 2024. It’s time to put our country back together again – and use our differences to make us stronger. It’s time to repair America,” Phillips said in a launch video posted on social media on Thursday evening.

The campaign launched by the millionaire businessman comes as Biden’s approval ratings continue to go down from many Americans. Voters are concerned about the 80-year-old’s physical and mental stamina.

In 2018, Phillips unseated five-term Republican Erik Paulsen in 2018, flipping the House seat blue.

Phillips said he is a candidate who will resolve the problems of high costs of living, the border crisis, growing crime rates, and substance abuse.

“A majority of our neighbors live paycheck to paycheck … unable to get ahead and save for their dreams,” Phillips said. “Life is simply unaffordable. Corporations and the well-off, including me, enjoy more favorable tax treatment than working families.”

Earlier this month the Minnesota Democrat told Minnesota Public Radio News that “it’s healthy to have alternatives. I think voters are demanding it.”

And in his CBS News interview, Phillips pointed to recent polling suggesting that former President Donald Trump is edging Biden in hypothetical 2024 general election matchups.

“I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country,” Phillips said. “But it’s not about the past. This is an election about the future.”

Meanwhile, the congressman was a strong supporter of Biden but has been a critic of his re-election bid over the past few months. Phillips has maintained he is not in opposition of Biden but would rather see a new generation hold power.

“I have been a Democrat since I was 11 years old, and I believe deeply in the Democratic Party of today — for we believe, in the words of my hero Hubert Humphrey, that the moral test of government is how it treats those in the dawn of life, in the dusk of life, and in the shadows of life,” Phillips said.

“I am a Democrat because I believe in America,” Phillips said. “I believe in the American people, and I believe it is time to walk from the shadows of darkness into the bright sunshine of the future right here.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement

Share this post!