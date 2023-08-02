Davis: J6 Indictment Will Propel Trump Back To White House

U.S. President Donald Trump turns to gesture toward the White House while delivering his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

12:18 PM – Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Legal experts called the latest indictment of 45th President Donald Trump “a noncrime” and dismissed it as the latest attempt by Special Counsel Jack Smith to stop Trump from retaking the White House.

“Jack Smith’s latest indictment in DC is just another bogus indictment for another noncrime, this time for the noncrime of objecting to a presidential election, which is allowed by the Electoral Count Act of 1887,” said Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Article III Project. “It’s also allowed under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. It’s only illegal to object to elections in third world Marxist Hellholes. Otherwise, Democrats would be imprisoned for objecting to Republican presidential wins in 1968, 2000, 2004, and 2016.”

A federal grand jury indicted Trump on four counts Tuesday afternoon of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States; Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; Obstruction of, and Attempting to Obstruct, an Official Proceeding; and Conspiracy Against Civil Rights.

Davis says President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice levied this indictment on Trump out of fear.

“Jack Smith is a political hitman sent in by Biden and [AG Merrick] Garland to take out President Trump before the November 2024 presidential election, because they fear they can’t beat Trump politically,” said Daivs. “So they’re simply gonna run lawfare against him.”

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan was appointed as the judge to oversee the case. An Obama-appointed judge, Chutkan was the only federal judge in Washington, DC., who has sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to sentences longer than the government had requested.

“With this DC Obama judge and this DC jury pool that’s like 95% Democrat and 99% Trump deranged,” said Davis. “There is zero chance that President Trump will get a fair trial. They will almost certainly find him guilty. This judge will convict him. The DC circuit, which is Obama stacked, will affirm the conviction and this will have to be overturned by the Supreme Court several years from now.”

Davis attacked Smith’s track record as a prosecutor, arguing Smith has a history of over-prosecuting people. He specifically highlighted the DOJ, during Smith’s tenure there, convicting then-Virginia Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell of honest services fraud and illegally accepting gifts.

“Jack Smith is used to getting overturned by the Supreme Court,” said Davis. “He was overturned unanimously by the Supreme Court when Jack Smith brought bogus corruption charges against former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, a likely 2016 presidential candidate.”

The Supreme Court overturned Smith’s prosecution via a unanimous 8-0 vote. But that decision came two years after the conviction.

“[Jack Smith] took out a potential Republican presidential candidate,” said Davis. “And the Supreme Court didn’t fix it for several years after that. That is the same play that Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and Jack Smith are running with this Trump indictment.”

Davis argued that Attorney General Merrick picked Smith, because of that very track record.

“Jack Smith is a political hitman,” Davis said. “He is a scud missile. He is reliable for the Democrats. He will do his duty, which is to serve as a Democrat operative to take out Republican presidential candidates like he did with Bob McDonnell.”

“The good news is that we’re on to Jack Smith’s game,” Davis continued. “And so it’s not going to work this time.”

Davis concluded by asserting these indictments will propel the 45th president back to the White House.

“Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump for the noncrime of a businessman settling a nuisance claim won the nomination for Trump,” said Davis. “Jack Smith’s first indictment of Trump for the noncrime of a former president having his presidential records in the Office of former President, which is allowed by the Presidential Records Act, I think helped President Trump squeak by and win the general election.”

“This latest indictment by Jack Smith for the noncrime of objecting to a presidential election, I think, is going to really anger the American people,” Davis continued. “Because they understand that it’s not going to be a DC prosecutor, a DC judge, and a DC jury who gets to pick the next president of the United States. The American people get to pick the president of the United States. I think the American people correctly see that this is political lawfare by Democrats against President Trump, and it’s not going to fly. The American people, I think, are going to put President Trump back in the White House on November 5th, 2024.”

