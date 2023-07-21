Date Set For Trump Trial

(Photo by Spencer Weiner-Pool/Getty Images)

7:20 AM – Friday, July 21, 2023

A federal judge has set the official date for the trial in the case of the classified documents that Jack Smith has brought against 45th President Donald Trump.

In a seven page filing on Friday, United States District Judge Aileen Cannon said that the trial date is set for May 20, 2024 with jury selection for the trial beginning on May 14.

The trial will take place at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, where the judge resides.

The Justice Department had previously requested that the trial begin in mid-December 2024, however, the former president’s legal team had argued that the proceedings should begin after the 2024 presidential election have concluded.

45th President Donald Trump is facing 37 counts in the documents case. His aide Walt Nuada is facing similar charges, conspiring to obstruct justice and giving false statements.

They have both pled not guilty to all the charges.

This is a breaking story.